Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Zinc sales volume for the quarter were at ~160000 tonne, down 17% YoY, 6% QoQ (our estimate: ~165000 tonne). Lead volumes were at ~49000 tonne, up 23.0% YoY, 17% QoQ (our estimate: ~49950 tonne) while silver volumes were at ~161000 kg, up 10% YoY, 14% QoQ (our estimate: ~154000 kg). HZL reported operating income of Rs 4777 crore, down 10% YoY, QoQ, vs. our estimate of Rs 4649 crore Reported EBITDA margin was at 48.9%, broadly in line with our estimate of 48.6% (Q2FY18: 57% and Q1FY19: 51.1%). Reported EBITDA was at Rs 2334 crore (down 23% YoY, 14% QoQ) higher than our estimate of Rs 2261.1 crore. Zinc metal cost of production per tonne before royalty (CoP) during the quarter increased 14% YoY, 4% QoQ to Rs 72449/tonne (US$1034/tonne) HZL reported other income of Rs 394 crore (our estimate: Rs 350 crore). The tax incidence came in lower at 20.2% (Q2FY18: 23.4%, Q1FY19: 26.5%, our estimate: 27.0%), subsequently the company reported a PAT of Rs 1815 crore (down 29% YoY and up 5% QoQ) vs. our PAT estimate of Rs 1601.1 crore The company declared a special interim dividend of Rs 20/share (a dividend outlay of Rs 10188 crore, including DDT)

Outlook

As per September 2018 production level, Hindustan Zinc has reached a production run rate of 980 KTPA and expects to cross 1 MTPA production run-rate by Q4FY19 indicating significantly higher volumes in H2FY19 vs. H1FY19 (H1FY19 mined metal production was at 444 KT). We tone down our volume estimates for both FY19E and FY20E given a sluggish H1FY19; while upward revising our currency estimates for both years. We continue to value the stock on 6.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 270 with a HOLD rating. The healthy dividend payout of Rs 20/share augurs well. At the CMP of Rs 277, dividend yield is a healthy ~7%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.