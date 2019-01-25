App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Zinc sales volume for the quarter was at ~187000 tonne, up 17% QoQ, down 6% YoY, higher than our estimate of 180031 tonne. Lead volumes were at ~54000 tonne, up 17% YoY, 10% QoQ, broadly in line with our estimate of 54575 tonne, while silver volumes were at ~178000 kg, up 35% YoY, 11% QoQ higher than our estimate of 169183 kg. HZL reported an operating income of Rs 5540 crore, down 6% YoY, up 16% QoQ, higher than our estimate of Rs 5304.5 crore Reported EBITDA margin was at 51.2%, broadly in line with our estimate of 51.9% (Q3FY18: 54.8% and Q2FY19: 48.9%). Reported EBITDA was at Rs 2838 crore (down 13% YoY, up 22% QoQ) higher than our estimate of Rs 2751.6 crore. Zinc metal cost of production per tonne before royalty (CoP) during the quarter increased 9% YoY, down 1% QoQ to Rs 71855/tonne (US$ 997/tonne) HZL reported other income of Rs 550 crore (up 85% YoY, 40% QoQ), notably higher than our estimate of Rs 263.5 crore. Tax incidence came in lower at 22.4% (Q3FY18: 26.7%, Q2FY19: 20.2%, our estimate: 25.0%). Subsequently, PAT came in at Rs 2211 crore (down 1% YoY, up 22% QoQ), higher than our PAT estimate of Rs 1949.8 crore.


Outlook


Hindustan Zinc reported a steady performance for Q3FY19, wherein sequentially the mined metal production increased 6% QoQ to 247 KT while CoP (without royalty), declined 1% QoQ to Rs 71855/tonne. Going forward, we expect this trend of decline in cost to continue in Q4FY19. We continue to value the stock on 6.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 260, maintaining HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

