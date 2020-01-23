Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 235: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported earnings in line with ours/consensus estimates. Earnings visibility continued to remain weak due to deteriorating ore grade and resultant higher cost of production (CoP). Zinc prices moved up by 5% in last one month due to production restrictions in China and improvement in sentiments related to USA-China Trade war.

Outlook

However, we do not see prices to sustain for long due to weaker demand. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs235, EV/EBITDA of 6x FY21e.

