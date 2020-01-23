App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:47 PM IST

Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 235: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported earnings in line with ours/consensus estimates. Earnings visibility continued to remain weak due to deteriorating ore grade and resultant higher cost of production (CoP). Zinc prices moved up by 5% in last one month due to production restrictions in China and improvement in sentiments related to USA-China Trade war.



Outlook


However, we do not see prices to sustain for long due to weaker demand. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs235, EV/EBITDA of 6x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 12:47 pm

#Hindustan Zinc #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

