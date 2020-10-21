172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-hindustan-zinc-target-of-rs-235-prabhudas-lilladher-2-5994271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 235: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported earnings 5% below our estimates due to lower volumes. However, earnings beat consensus estimates by 4%. HZ missed its guidance on volumes and ore grade over past couple of years due to delay in commissioning of shafts and weaker than assessed ore grade. As the new shafts at both Rampura Agucha (RA) and Sindesar Khurd (SK) mines commenced hauling of ore, we expect improvement in quality of operations with better visibility on production and costs. In last five years, ore grade has fallen by ~30% to 7.5% due to fall in grade and share of RA mines. However, we believe that ore grade has bottomed out at current levels. Due to run-up in stock price and unattractive valuations, we downgrade the stock to Hold with TP of Rs235 based on EV/EBITDA of 5x FY22e. 



Outlook


However, we believe that ore grade has bottomed out at current levels. Due to run-up in stock price and unattractive valuations, we downgrade the stock to Hold with TP of Rs235 based on EV/EBITDA of 5x FY22e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

