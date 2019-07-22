App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 225: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported EBITDA below our expectation by 3% (in line with consensus) due to lower than expected Lead/Silver volumes and higher power cost. Earnings visibility continued to worsen due to volatile ore grade. Ore grade slipped 0.3% QoQ to 7.5% despite low base. Deteriorating ore grade and peaked-out supply deficit would keep stock under pressure.


Outlook


We cut our earnings estimates by 11%/11% for FY20E/FY21E to factor in lower ore grade. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs225 (earlier Rs240), EV/EBITDA of 6x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

