Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 225: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported EBITDA below our expectation by 3% (in line with consensus) due to lower than expected Lead/Silver volumes and higher power cost. Earnings visibility continued to worsen due to volatile ore grade. Ore grade slipped 0.3% QoQ to 7.5% despite low base. Deteriorating ore grade and peaked-out supply deficit would keep stock under pressure.

Outlook

We cut our earnings estimates by 11%/11% for FY20E/FY21E to factor in lower ore grade. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs225 (earlier Rs240), EV/EBITDA of 6x FY21e.

