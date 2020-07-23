Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 208: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindustan Zinc

Robust silver sales, higher other income and resultant low effective tax rate of 18% during the quarter led to better-than-expected results. We note that the guidance of 950kt mined metal for FY21 is lower than the Q4FY20 run rate, which looks quite conservative. Management highlighted that its cost of production (CoP) adjusted for donations to PM Cares fund and start-up cost post Covid-19-related shutdown was $954/t. However, the annual guidance for FY21 CoP stood at below $1000/t, which we feel is also conservative. Management did not elaborate on media reports regarding a potential bond issue. We believe that the bond issue could be used for capex, while cash in hand of Rs15.5bn could be used to distribute dividends to holdco Vedanta Ltd, given high leverage at Vedanta Plc.

Outlook

We note that Zn/Pb prices have rallied 21%/15% from their March lows aided by a recovery in China. We raise our FY21/22 Zn/Pb LME estimates by 7%/6% and13%/12%. Maintain Hold with a revised TP of Rs208 (vs. Rs178), valuing at 6x FY22E EV/EBITDA estimates.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.