you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 195: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated May 22, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported earnings in line with ours/consensus estimates. As the commissioning of shafts at Rampura Agucha (RA and Sindesar Khurd (SK) mines nearing the completion, we expect material improvement in production with better visibility. Continuous depletion in ore grade has been key concern over last 3-4 years. However, it has broadly bottomed out in the current range of 7.5%-7.6%. Zinc prices made strong recovery in last one month with 5% rise on the back of revival in Chinese demand, disruption in supplies and production cuts. We see prices to average at current levels of USD2000/t for FY21e/FY22e due to supplies issues and stable demand.


Outlook


In the backdrop of better outlook (both internal and market) and attractive valuations, we upgrade the stock to Accumulate with TP of Rs195, EV/EBITDA of 5x FY22e.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 25, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

