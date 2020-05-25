Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 187: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindustan Zinc

The company posted strong results but uncertain outlook guided management's decision to defer FY21 guidance by one quarter. Even though utilization level is 80% currently, uncertainty due to Covid-19 has dented outlook in an otherwise strong quarter despite 10 days of shutdown. Projects continued to be delayed as international travel ban interrupted movement of specialists required for commissioning the projects. A 3-month delay with low capacity utilization overall in Q1FY21 is likely to result in 9% decline in metal production in FY21. We cut FY21/22 metal sales volume by 13%/4% and silver sales volume by 18%/13%. We also cut Zinc LME price assumptions by 21%/20% and Lead LME by 30%/29% for FY21/22 as major economies struggle to boost demand.

Outlook

Strong dividend yield expectation of c.9% for FY21/FY22 is the silver lining, in our view. We maintain Hold rating but revise down FY21/22 EBITDA by 37%/26%, roll forward valuation from Sep-21E to Mar-22E and reduce TP from Rs 200 to Rs187 with OW in EAP due to dividend yield.







