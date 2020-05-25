App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 187: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 187 in its research report dated May 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindustan Zinc


The company posted strong results but uncertain outlook guided management's decision to defer FY21 guidance by one quarter. Even though utilization level is 80% currently, uncertainty due to Covid-19 has dented outlook in an otherwise strong quarter despite 10 days of shutdown. Projects continued to be delayed as international travel ban interrupted movement of specialists required for commissioning the projects. A 3-month delay with low capacity utilization overall in Q1FY21 is likely to result in 9% decline in metal production in FY21. We cut FY21/22 metal sales volume by 13%/4% and silver sales volume by 18%/13%. We also cut Zinc LME price assumptions by 21%/20% and Lead LME by 30%/29% for FY21/22 as major economies struggle to boost demand.


Outlook


Strong dividend yield expectation of c.9% for FY21/FY22 is the silver lining, in our view. We maintain Hold rating but revise down FY21/22 EBITDA by 37%/26%, roll forward valuation from Sep-21E to Mar-22E and reduce TP from Rs 200 to Rs187 with OW in EAP due to dividend yield.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 25, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hindustan Zinc #Hold #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.