English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated October 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 26, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 40 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. The company has a distribution reach of ~8.5 million (mn) outlets with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn • HUL acquired GSK Consumer Healthcare’s business in 2019 and integrated Horlicks and Boost brands with the foods & refreshment segment.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HUL at Rs 2800 i.e. 60x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 251022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.