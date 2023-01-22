English
    Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 22, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 40 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. The company has a distribution reach of ~8.5 million (mn) retail outlets with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn outlets • HUL commands gross margins ~50%, which gives it a leeway to spend 10- 12% on advertisement & Promotions.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HUL at Rs 2800 i.e. 55x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    first published: Jan 22, 2023 07:30 pm