    Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated November 20, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 50 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. Presence in 15 categories with more than 50 brands, out of which 16 clock sales of more than Rs 1000 crore • The company has a distribution reach of ~9.0 million (mn) outlets out of total 11 mn with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HUL at Rs 2800 i.e. 60x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

