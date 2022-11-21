Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 50 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. Presence in 15 categories with more than 50 brands, out of which 16 clock sales of more than Rs 1000 crore • The company has a distribution reach of ~9.0 million (mn) outlets out of total 11 mn with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HUL at Rs 2800 i.e. 60x P/E on FY24E EPS.

