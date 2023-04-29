 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2780: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 29, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2780 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

hold

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 40 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. The company has a distribution reach of ~8.5 million (mn) retail outlets with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn outlets • HUL commands gross margins of ~50%, which gives it leeway to spend 8- 12% on advertisement & promotions.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HUL at Rs 2780 i.e. 55x P/E on FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here