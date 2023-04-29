English
    Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2780: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2780 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    April 29, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

    Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 40 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. The company has a distribution reach of ~8.5 million (mn) retail outlets with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn outlets • HUL commands gross margins of ~50%, which gives it leeway to spend 8- 12% on advertisement & promotions.


    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HUL at Rs 2780 i.e. 55x P/E on FY25E EPS.

