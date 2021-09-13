MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2700: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated September 12, 2021.

Broker Research
September 13, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL’s annual investor meet highlighted emerging trends, the company’s growth initiatives across categories, and its R&D and digital prowess. Management remains upbeat on the medium-term growth outlook and expects to maintain double-digit EPS growth. The commentary emphasized significant leverage on data analytics and technology across functions, which will be a competitive advantage, going ahead. We expect some improvement in growth as increasing mobility could drive a recovery in the laundry/beauty segments, which we have factored in our forecasts as well. Post the recent run-up (61x/54x FY23/24E EPS), limited upside potential keeps us neutral on the name. We await a more visible pick-up in earnings growth after recent underperformance vs. peers.


Outlook


Maintain Hold with a Sep’22E TP of Rs2,700, valuing it at 55x Sep-23E EPS (47x Sep-23E EPS earlier). Correction in key commodity prices can offer upsides to forecasts whereas rural slowdown remains a risk.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Sep 13, 2021 01:26 pm

