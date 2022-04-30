English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2368: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2368 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    HUL’s Q4FY22 Net Revenue grew by 10.73% YoY to INR 13,767 Cr (2.44% QoQ). This beat our quarterly revenue estimate of INR 13,303 Cr by 3.49%. Q4FY22 Gross Margin contracted by 312bps YoY 49% (-667bps QoQ). This is indicative of the notable input cost pressures faced by the company during the quarter. Q4FY22 EBITDA grew by 8.48% YoY to INR 3,301 Cr (-3.71% QoQ). EBITDA Margin contracted by 50bps YoY to 24.98% (-134bps QoQ). This beat our quarterly EBITDA estimate of INR 3,193 Cr by 3.38%, and was largely in line with our EBITDA Margin estimate of 24%. Q4FY22 Consolidated PAT grew 7.6% YoY to INR 2,364 Cr (1.81% QoQ). PAT Margin contracted by 50bps YoY to 17.17% (-11bps QoQ). This beat our quarterly PAT estimate of INR 2,156 Cr by 9.6%. The overall performance of the company was in line with expectations- muted but positive. This is due to the rising commodity price pressures faced by the company. Material costs are at an all-time high, and about a 7% price hike was passed on. Most of the growth was price led as inflation continues to pinch consumers pockets leading to low volume growth for HUL.


    Outlook


    We expect the performance for the next two quarters to be under pressure, but HULs robust financial management system, and agility to adapt to sudden market changes will allow the company to maintain current run rates. We assign a TP of INR 2,368 with an upside of 10.5%, valued at an FY24E EPS of INR 45, and a P/E of 53x. At current levels, we recommend that investors hold the stock.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.