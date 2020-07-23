Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2304: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR has successfully integrated GSK which reinforces our confidence in long-term growth story led by 1) Increased Market penetration by leveraging HUVR’s distribution capabilities (increase in reach by 1.75x initially and then 2.25x), 2) Launch of sachets and pouch packs at aggressive price points (20% discount), 3) Low rural penetration of HFD in South and East India, 4) Savings in media costs and material procurement, 5) Reduction in number of depots and 6) Savings of 3% in Royalty costs as it now owns Horlicks brand. Synergy benefit of 250-300bps has been realized already, the HUL expects 550-700bps margin expansion over base of 31.1% (ex-royalty) of FY20. We remain positive on core business of HUL given advantages in distribution, technology and analytics and categories of future. We have tweaked some estimates for GSK in our proforma numbers shall revise our estimates for GSK acquisition on getting more clarity from the company.

Outlook

We currently estimate 13.1% PAT CAGR over FY20-23 (post-merger) and value the stock at 46xFY23 pro-forma EPS of Rs50.1 and assign a target price of Rs2304. Retain Hold, although we would seek a lower entry point given COVID19 led disruptions and rich valuations.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.