Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2300: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL, in its GSK merger-related call today, shared further details about the integration and synergy benefits. Management has broadly maintained its double-digit medium-term growth outlook and synergy benefits of 800-1,000bps on the margin front of which 250-300bps have been already realized. Increasing the currently low rural penetration through affordable price packs and expanding reach (HUL’s F&R reach is 1.75x and HUL’s reach is 2.25x) offer sizable growth opportunity. Focus will also be to expand the category to adult nutrition over medium term. Margin guidance was maintained and further synergy benefits of 550-700bps are likely to be realized over the next few years, driven by savings from media buying and material purchase, supply-chain benefits and leveraging of scale. Management said the target is realistic and it will look at investing in growth vs. going aggressive on margin gains.


Outlook


We maintain our forecasts, factoring in a 420bps margin gain in FY21-23E and do not see any changes to our growth assumptions yet. Accounting for the Rs400bn merger will lead to a drop in ROE/ROCE. Maintain Hold as current valuations offer only limited upside.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Recommendations

