App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2278: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2278 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUVR results beat expectations driven by strong growth in health, hygiene and nutrition portfolio (up 6%) and GSK integration gains in media buying, marketing and innovations. HUL seems well placed to gain from 1) increased consumer focus on hygiene increasing demand for personal wash, Detergents and Hygiene 2) Synergy benefits in GSK as the current environment of nutrition focus, deep distribution reach and LUP strategy of HUL will work well 3) portfolio straddling from economy to premium segment will come in handy during current uncertain environment. Despite near term Covid uncertainty, we expect HUL to emerge stronger given strong brands, hygiene, deep distribution and sustainability. We believe cost cutting during in Covid times will enable margin gains once normalcy returns.



Outlook


We estimate 11.5% EPS CAGR over FY2023. We value the stock at 46xFY23 EPS (46xSept22 earlier) and arrive at target price of Rs2278. Retain Hold, although expect small correction and back ended returns given rich valuations.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.