Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2278: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR results beat expectations driven by strong growth in health, hygiene and nutrition portfolio (up 6%) and GSK integration gains in media buying, marketing and innovations. HUL seems well placed to gain from 1) increased consumer focus on hygiene increasing demand for personal wash, Detergents and Hygiene 2) Synergy benefits in GSK as the current environment of nutrition focus, deep distribution reach and LUP strategy of HUL will work well 3) portfolio straddling from economy to premium segment will come in handy during current uncertain environment. Despite near term Covid uncertainty, we expect HUL to emerge stronger given strong brands, hygiene, deep distribution and sustainability. We believe cost cutting during in Covid times will enable margin gains once normalcy returns.

Outlook

We estimate 11.5% EPS CAGR over FY2023. We value the stock at 46xFY23 EPS (46xSept22 earlier) and arrive at target price of Rs2278. Retain Hold, although expect small correction and back ended returns given rich valuations.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.