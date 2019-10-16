Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2075: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

After two quarters of moderation in volume growth, HUL’s volume growth remained on the slower path at 5%. Net sales increased 6.7% to Rs 9,852 crore while operating margins expanded 293 bps to 24.8% on account of tight control over operating costs in addition to Ind-AS 116 accounting effect. On a comparable basis, margins expanded 200 bps. Led by healthy sales growth, strong margins and lower corporate tax rates, net profit for the quarter grew 21.2% YoY to Rs 1,848 crore. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 11/share.

Outlook

However, valuations at 50x FY21E provide little headroom for strong upside. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with a target price of Rs 2075.

