App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported robust set of numbers with revenue growth of 11.3% YoY on the back of 10% volume growth. The strong volume growth has been mainly on account of healthy growth witnessed across all segments in addition to new launches gaining traction. Home care (33% of revenue), personal care (47% of revenue) and foods & refreshments segments (18% of revenue) grew 14.8%, 11% and 9.9%, respectively Operating margins rose 185 bps YoY to 21.4% despite 76 bps contraction in gross margins. EBITDA expansion on the back of employee expenses, marketing expenses and other overheads to sales declined 85 bps, 48 bps and 128 bps, respectively Led by healthy sales growth and strong margins, net profit for the quarter grew 8.9% YoY to Rs 1444 crore. Adjusting for one-offs, net profit would have grown ~15%.


Outlook


Though the HUL-GSKCH merger would bring in significant synergy benefits, valuations at 50x FY21E provide little headroom for strong upside. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 1900.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.