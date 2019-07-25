App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a moderation in volume growth to 5% after reporting strong volumes in the last six quarters. Net sales increased 6.6% to Rs 10114 crore while operating margins reported 244 bps expansion to 26.2% mainly due to changes in Ind-As 116. On a comparable basis, margins expanded 150 bps. Advertisement & promotions (A&P) spend remained flat during the quarter mainly due to lower competitive intensity (across channels except MT). The home care & foods segment witnessed a healthy 10% & 8% growth, respectively. Beauty & personal care segment reported muted 4% growth largely impacted by the dismal performance of soaps segment.


Outlook


However, valuations at 50x FY21E provide little headroom for strong upside. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 1900.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

