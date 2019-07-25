Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a moderation in volume growth to 5% after reporting strong volumes in the last six quarters. Net sales increased 6.6% to Rs 10114 crore while operating margins reported 244 bps expansion to 26.2% mainly due to changes in Ind-As 116. On a comparable basis, margins expanded 150 bps. Advertisement & promotions (A&P) spend remained flat during the quarter mainly due to lower competitive intensity (across channels except MT). The home care & foods segment witnessed a healthy 10% & 8% growth, respectively. Beauty & personal care segment reported muted 4% growth largely impacted by the dismal performance of soaps segment.

Outlook

However, valuations at 50x FY21E provide little headroom for strong upside. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 1900.

