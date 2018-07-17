App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1887: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1887 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) Q1FY19 revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT growth of 11.2%, 20.6% and 22.5%, respectively, came in line with our estimates. The 12% YoY volume growth also came in line with our estimate. What’s even more encouraging is that the growth was broad based aided by gradual improvement in demand. Gross margin expanded ~197bps on account of favourable mix and judicious pricing. EBITDA margin also rose 185bps YoY despite ad spends jumping 27.4% YoY (up 155bps YoY)—the right strategy in our view.


Outlook


New launches, performance of Indulekha & Ayush and revival of rural demand are potential triggers. Maintain ‘HOLD’ as from current level (52.7x FY20E EPS), the stock offers limited upside.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Recommendations

