Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1887: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) Q1FY19 revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT growth of 11.2%, 20.6% and 22.5%, respectively, came in line with our estimates. The 12% YoY volume growth also came in line with our estimate. What’s even more encouraging is that the growth was broad based aided by gradual improvement in demand. Gross margin expanded ~197bps on account of favourable mix and judicious pricing. EBITDA margin also rose 185bps YoY despite ad spends jumping 27.4% YoY (up 155bps YoY)—the right strategy in our view.

Outlook

New launches, performance of Indulekha & Ayush and revival of rural demand are potential triggers. Maintain ‘HOLD’ as from current level (52.7x FY20E EPS), the stock offers limited upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.