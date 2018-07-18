Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) posted a strong set of numbers with comparable revenue growth of 11.2% YoY on the back of 12% volume growth. The strong volume growth has been mainly on account of double digit growth witnessed across all segments in addition to new launches gaining traction. In terms of comparable numbers, home care (34% of revenue), personal care (47% of revenue) and foods & refreshments segments (19% of revenue) grew 20%, 14% and 14%, respectively Operating margins expanded 185 bps YoY to 23.7%. Comparable margin expansion (net of excise, input credit and fiscal exemption arising out of new facility in Assam) was 100 bps despite 27.4% increase in advertisement spend during the quarter. The higher spend has been mainly on the back of a slew of new launches Led by healthy sales growth and strong margins, net profit for the quarter grew 19.2% YoY to Rs 1529 crore.

Outlook

We remain confident about HUL’s commitment towards volume led growth backed by new launches and premiumisation. We estimate the company will report revenue and PAT CAGR of 12.7% and 21.9%, respectively, in FY18-20E. However, on account of a sharp price rise, we maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1800.

