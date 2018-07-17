App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1703: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1703 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


We are cutting HUVR from "Accumulate" to Hold given valuations at 53xFY20 EPS after factoring in 16.4% PAT CAGR over FY18-20 and 52% run up in past 1 year. 1Q19 performance remained robust with 12% UVG and 21% Adj PAT growth, recovery in demand scenario and sustained growth in naturals portfolio and Home care. HUL is undertaking realignment of its manufacturing and supply chain post GST which will reduce costs and expand margins over the coming years. HUL is well placed to gain from Premiumisation in Home Care, success in naturals with Lever Ayush, Indulekha etc. and strong growth in emerging categories (premium laundry, hand wash, Liquid dish wash, Hair conditioner, Face-wash and Green tea). Rising crude oil prices, depreciating INR and competitive actions in select categories pose a near term challenge, although long term outlook remains intact.


Outlook


We value the stock at 46xDec20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs1703, (1627 based on 46xSept20 EPS). Downgrade to Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

