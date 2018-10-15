Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1703: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever

2Q19 performance remained robust 4th consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth (10% UVG) and 23.1% Adj. PAT growth, stable demand scenario, normal monsoons and sustained double digit growth in Home care. HUL is well placed to gain from Premiumisation in Home Care, success in naturals with Lever Ayush, Indulekha etc., strong growth in emerging categories (premium laundry, hand wash, Liquid dish wash, Hair conditioner, Face-wash and Green tea) and gains from supply chain, data analytics and efficient inventory management. Rising crude oil prices, depreciating INR and competitive actions in select categories pose a near term challenge, although long term outlook remains intact.

Outlook

We value the stock at 46xDec20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs1703. Retain Hold.

