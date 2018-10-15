App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1703: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1703 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


2Q19 performance remained robust 4th consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth (10% UVG) and 23.1% Adj. PAT growth, stable demand scenario, normal monsoons and sustained double digit growth in Home care. HUL is well placed to gain from Premiumisation in Home Care, success in naturals with Lever Ayush, Indulekha etc., strong growth in emerging categories (premium laundry, hand wash, Liquid dish wash, Hair conditioner, Face-wash and Green tea) and gains from supply chain, data analytics and efficient inventory management. Rising crude oil prices, depreciating INR and competitive actions in select categories pose a near term challenge, although long term outlook remains intact.


Outlook


We value the stock at 46xDec20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs1703. Retain Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

