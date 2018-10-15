Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1615: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL’s 2QFY19 key operating metrics comprising volume growth of 10%, revenue growth of 12% and 160bps expansion in operating margin were undoubtedly strong and commendable but were all bang on expected lines and no more a massive positive surprise as such. We expect the stock to be more range-bound hereonwards. Focus would be more on what the volume delivery for 3QFY19 and thereafter would be, since ‘double-digit volume growth’ would be in the base from 3Q onwards. Management remains quite confident and upbeat; key commentaries: 1) Demand outlook is stable. 2) Rural growing ahead of urban. 3) Focus on volume-driven growth and improvement in operating margin. 4) Crude increase and currency depreciation are the key watch-outs.

Outlook

HUL’s execution and delivery capabilities remained the best-in-class, but stock is still somewhat priced for perfection, notwithstanding the recent 12-13% correction from peak.

