App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1615: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1615 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL’s 2QFY19 key operating metrics comprising volume growth of 10%, revenue growth of 12% and 160bps expansion in operating margin were undoubtedly strong and commendable but were all bang on expected lines and no more a massive positive surprise as such. We expect the stock to be more range-bound hereonwards. Focus would be more on what the volume delivery for 3QFY19 and thereafter would be, since ‘double-digit volume growth’ would be in the base from 3Q onwards. Management remains quite confident and upbeat; key commentaries: 1) Demand outlook is stable. 2) Rural growing ahead of urban. 3) Focus on volume-driven growth and improvement in operating margin. 4) Crude increase and currency depreciation are the key watch-outs.


Outlook


HUL’s execution and delivery capabilities remained the best-in-class, but stock is still somewhat priced for perfection, notwithstanding the recent 12-13% correction from peak.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:26 pm

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.