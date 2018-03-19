App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1518: Edelweiss

Edelweiss has recommended Hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1518 in its research report dated March 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Hindustan Unilever


We met Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Key takeaways were: i) Long term opportunity in India remains attractive; ii) HUL remains agile as the Indian consumer is changing, riding global consumer trends; iii) The company is focused on bigger and faster innovations like Lever Ayush (did well in most geographies); iv) Categories of the future are growing at 2.5x HUL’s growth rate; and v) The company is getting future-ready by inculcating a growth mind-set, enriching capabilities, high performance anatomy along with purpose and values. In our view, new launches, clinical validation of Indulekha and pan-India roll out of Ayush along with revival of rural demand are potential triggers. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

We envisage HUL to be key beneficiary of anticipated rural recovery and herbal push. We estimate better-than-expected volume growth (trend too indicates the same) and with rural revival in the offing, we retain our target multiple of 47x and arrive at TP of INR1,518 on FY20E EPS. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ since at CMP stock offers limited upside.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC