you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 265: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) Q1FY20 results were marginally below our estimates on the operational front. Although the refining segment profitability disappointed due to inventory losses, marketing segment profitability was better than our estimates. The topline increased 2.3% QoQ to Rs 74808.1 crore on account of higher average oil prices. GRMs were at US$0.8/bbl, below our estimate of US$3.4/bb on account of inventory loss of US$2.6 /bbl. EBITDA came in at Rs 1643.9 crore (down 68.2% QoQ) marginally below our estimate of Rs 1744.5 crore. However, reported PAT was at Rs 811 crore, above our estimate of Rs 754.9 crore on account of higher other income.


Outlook


We are neutral on HPCL at the current juncture given the volatility in global GRMs and uncertainty on the company’s ability to pass on costs to customers during high oil prices. IOC’s marketing margins and trend in refining margins will determine its near term performance. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 265.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

