    Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 264: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 264 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    August 06, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported better than expected Q1 results with EBITDA of Rs95.2bn (+105% Q/Q; PLe: Rs 75.7bn) and PAT of Rs62.0bn (+92% Q/Q; PLe: Rs56.7bn). Near term earnings as Q1FY24E blended marketing margins remain higher than normative margins. We also factor in uncertainty due to upcoming elections as well as uncertainty in oil prices.


    Outlook

    We change our rating from ‘BUY’ to ‘HOLD’ with a PT of Rs264 (previous Rs340) based on 0.8x P/B FY25E. The change in TP is attributed to change from previous Analyst’s estimates as well as Valuation method from EV/EBITDA to P/B.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2023 10:32 am

