Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is one of India’s largest public sector refining & marketing companies. The company operates more than 19000 retail outlets • Petrol & diesel together historically contributed more than 60% of total sales.
Outlook
We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HPCL at Rs 230 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 231/share and P/E multiple: Rs 229/share.
