    Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporations with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is one of India’s largest public sector refining & marketing companies. The company operates more than 19000 retail outlets • Petrol & diesel together historically contributed more than 60% of total sales.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value HPCL at Rs 230 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 231/share and P/E multiple: Rs 229/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hindustan Petroleum Corporations #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:41 am
