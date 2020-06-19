App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) Q4FY20 results were above our estimates on the operational front. Revenues fell 4.1% QoQ to Rs 71554.6 crore due to lower product sales. Both marketing & refining segment reported inventory losses. On the refining front, reported GRMs were at -US$1.2/bbl, impacted by inventory loss of US$10.6/bbl while core GRMs were at US$9.4/bbl. EBITDA loss was at Rs 706.6 crore vs. estimated loss of Rs 151.8 crore, impacted by forex loss of Rs 975 crore. HPCL reported exceptional loss of Rs 1002.9 crore owing to write down of inventories due to fall in oil prices. PAT was at Rs 26.8 crore, down 96.4% QoQ (estimated loss: Rs 628.4 crore) due to tax write-back as HPCL shifted to a lower tax rate.


Outlook


Marketing sales were affected due to the extended lockdown in April & May but have improved sharply in June. Petrol & diesel demand is currently at 82-88% of normal level. The management indicated it could reach up to 90% by June end. Post excise duty hike, HPCL has hiked retail prices by ~Rs 6/litre in June, which will result in steady marketing margins, going forward. However, we remain neutral on HPCL at the current juncture given the volatility in refining margins. We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 (based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 232/share and P/E multiple: Rs 197/share).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

