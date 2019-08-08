App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindalco; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco


Novelis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco, reported a healthy set of operational numbers for Q1FY20. Shipments of flat rolled products (FRP) increased 4% YoY and came in at 830 KT. Net sales revenue was at US$2.9 billion, down 6% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA came in at US$372 million, up 11% YoY. The reported net income attributable to its common shareholder was at US$127 million for Q1FY20 vs. US$137 million in Q1FY19. However, after adjusting for one-offs, the adjusted net income attributable to its common shareholder was at US$145 million in Q1FY20 compared to US$115 million in Q1FY19, reflecting growth of 26% YoY.


Outlook


We continue to value Hindalco on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 200. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Hindalco #Hold #ICICI Direct #recommendation

