Hold Hindalco; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco

Novelis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco, reported a healthy set of operational numbers for Q1FY20. Shipments of flat rolled products (FRP) increased 4% YoY and came in at 830 KT. Net sales revenue was at US$2.9 billion, down 6% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA came in at US$372 million, up 11% YoY. The reported net income attributable to its common shareholder was at US$127 million for Q1FY20 vs. US$137 million in Q1FY19. However, after adjusting for one-offs, the adjusted net income attributable to its common shareholder was at US$145 million in Q1FY20 compared to US$115 million in Q1FY19, reflecting growth of 26% YoY.

Outlook

We continue to value Hindalco on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 200. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

