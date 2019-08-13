App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindalco; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated August 12, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco


Hindalco’s Indian operations reported a subdued set of Q1FY20 numbers. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT came in lower than our estimates. Aluminium segment reported sales of 320000 tonnes, up 6.7% YoY, down 1.5% QoQ (broadly in line with our estimate of ~325000 tonne) while copper sales were at 82000 tonnes (lower than our estimate of ~100000 tonne). The topline for Hindalco’s standalone operations + Utkal was at Rs 10055 crore (lower than our estimate of Rs 10573.1 crore). EBITDA of Hindalco’s domestic aluminium operations (including Utkal) was at Rs 889 crore (down 42% YoY, 16% QoQ), while copper segment EBITDA was at Rs 253 crore (down 24% YoY, 20% QoQ). PAT for Hindalco standalone +
Utkal was at Rs 167 crore, down 77% YoY, 67% QoQ. Novelis, on the other hand, reported a healthy performance that aided the overall consolidated performance for Q1FY20. Novelis flat rolled product (FRP) shipments increased 4% YoY to 830 KT while EBITDA/tonne was at US$448/tonne.


Outlook


Hence, we expect the consolidated EBITDA margin to hover at the ~10.5-10.8% mark for both FY20E and FY21E (11.9% in FY19). We continue to value Hindalco on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 185. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Hindalco #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

