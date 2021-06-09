Hold Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 2870: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences

Q4 revenues grew 47.1% to Rs 64.2 crore due to 74.4% growth in poultry segment to Rs 52.7 crore as bird-flu incidences led to higher usage of preventive and curative poultry vaccines and health products. However, animal healthcare segment de-grew 11.6% YoY to Rs 11.5 crore. EBITDA margins, not comparable YoY due to pandemic impacted base, came in at 30.8% (16.5% in Q4FY20). EBITDA came in at Rs 19.8 crore, ~2.8x YoY. Adjusting for exceptional loss on Patan farm disposal, PAT came in at Rs 13 crore vs. Rs 2.7 crore in Q4FY20.

Outlook

Due to the recent stock run-up, we maintain HOLD and arrive at a revised TP of Rs 2870 (earlier Rs 1765) based on base business value of Rs 2758 at 40x FY23E EPS of Rs 68.9 + NPV of Rs 112 for Covaxin DS opportunity.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More