Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 1765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hester Biosciences with a target price of Rs 1765 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences


Q2FY21 revenues grew 20.8% to Rs 53.4 crore mainly due to 27.8% growth in poultry segment to Rs 34.3 crore as feed price stabilised and demand for milk and eggs improved. Animal healthcare segment grew 16% YoY to Rs 13.8 crore. EBITDA margins improved 458 bps YoY to 29.6% mainly due to lower staff & other expenses, partly offset by lower gross margins. EBITDA grew 43% YoY to Rs 15.8 crore. PAT grew 2.4% to Rs 6.7 crore in line with operational performance and a higher tax rate.


Outlook


The management intends to move away from preventive healthcare to curative healthcare as a long term strategy. We maintain HOLD and arrive at a target price of Rs 1765 based on 30x FY23E EPS of Rs 58.8.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Hester Biosciences #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

