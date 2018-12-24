Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3675: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp

We have marginally raised our earnings estimates, given the improved demand outlook led by easing of liquidity crunch, robust rural demand and steep correction in fuel prices. We expect HMCL margins to decline 110 and expect earnings to drop 5% in H2FY2019. However, earnings are likely to resume double digit trend in FY2020, driven by recovery in volumes, easing of cost pressures and steady tax rate.

Outlook

We retain Hold rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 3,675 (earlier PT of 3,250).

