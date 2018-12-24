App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3675: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3675 in its research report dated December 21, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


We have marginally raised our earnings estimates, given the improved demand outlook led by easing of liquidity crunch, robust rural demand and steep correction in fuel prices. We expect HMCL margins to decline 110 and expect earnings to drop 5% in H2FY2019. However, earnings are likely to resume double digit trend in FY2020, driven by recovery in volumes, easing of cost pressures and steady tax rate.


Outlook


We retain Hold rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 3,675 (earlier PT of 3,250).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 24, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Hero Motocorp #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

