Hold Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3120: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs7,865cr compared to Rs7,314 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, company has registered sales of 17.98 lakh units, increase of 5% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin decreased to 14% which was impacted by commodity costs. EBITDA for the quarter was down by 5% at Rs1,105 cr YoY. PAT stood at Rs769 cr down by 5% on YoY basis.

Outlook

We assign a price target of Rs 3120 at 15x FY20 EPS, and have “HOLD” rating on the stock.

