you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3120: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3120 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs7,865cr compared to Rs7,314 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, company has registered sales of 17.98 lakh units, increase of 5% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin decreased to 14% which was impacted by commodity costs. EBITDA for the quarter was down by 5% at Rs1,105 cr YoY. PAT stood at Rs769 cr down by 5% on YoY basis.


Outlook


We assign a price target of Rs 3120 at 15x FY20 EPS, and have “HOLD” rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hero Motocorp #Hold #Recommendations

