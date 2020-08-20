172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3081-arihant-capital-5723151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3081: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3081 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Hero MotoCorp


HeroMoto Corp reported weak set of numbers with sharp de-growth in revenue at 63% YoY, impacted due to Covid related disruption amid auto slowdown. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,081 Mn ( -90.7%YoY/-83.6% QoQ with margin of 3.6% (-1078bps YoY/-694 QoQ).Profit for the quarter de-grew by 92% YoY to Rs 613 Mn during Q1FY21. The total volumes (Motorcycles + Scooters) declined by 69.3% YoY to 5,65,000 units led by subdued demand.


Outlook


We value Hero MotoCorp at PE of 19x to FY22 EPS estimate of Rs 162, which yields a target price of Rs 3,081. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hero Motocorp #Hold #Recommendations

