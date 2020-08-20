Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3081: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Hero MotoCorp

HeroMoto Corp reported weak set of numbers with sharp de-growth in revenue at 63% YoY, impacted due to Covid related disruption amid auto slowdown. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,081 Mn ( -90.7%YoY/-83.6% QoQ with margin of 3.6% (-1078bps YoY/-694 QoQ).Profit for the quarter de-grew by 92% YoY to Rs 613 Mn during Q1FY21. The total volumes (Motorcycles + Scooters) declined by 69.3% YoY to 5,65,000 units led by subdued demand.

Outlook

We value Hero MotoCorp at PE of 19x to FY22 EPS estimate of Rs 162, which yields a target price of Rs 3,081. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock.

