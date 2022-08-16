English
    Hold Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 2925: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2925 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) is the world’s largest 2-W manufacturer by volume, with domestic market share at 34.5% as of FY22. Its suite of popular models includes Splendor, Passion, Glamour, etc. • Rural geographies form ~50% sales; 48.3% FY22 motorcycle market share • Debt-free b/s with strong return ratios; healthy >50% dividend payout ratio • On ground EV presence currently limited to ~35% stake in Ather Energy.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD amid muted margin performance, mellow commitment towards EV space & await volume ramp-up during upcoming festive season. We value HMCL at revised target price of Rs 2,925 (15x P/E on FY24E EPS & 2.5x P/B to its long term strategic investments in FY24E).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:57 pm
