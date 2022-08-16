Hold Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 2925: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) is the world’s largest 2-W manufacturer by volume, with domestic market share at 34.5% as of FY22. Its suite of popular models includes Splendor, Passion, Glamour, etc. • Rural geographies form ~50% sales; 48.3% FY22 motorcycle market share • Debt-free b/s with strong return ratios; healthy >50% dividend payout ratio • On ground EV presence currently limited to ~35% stake in Ather Energy.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD amid muted margin performance, mellow commitment towards EV space & await volume ramp-up during upcoming festive season. We value HMCL at revised target price of Rs 2,925 (15x P/E on FY24E EPS & 2.5x P/B to its long term strategic investments in FY24E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hero MotoCorp - 140822 - ic