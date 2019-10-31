Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp’s (Hero) Q2FY2020 results were broadly in line with our estimates. Demand environment is expected to remain challenging in the medium term and we expect flat growth over the next four quarters. Higher inventory levels, steep 10-12% cost increases due to BS6 norms to dampen demand. We have broadly maintained earnings estimates for Hero.

Outlook

We retain Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,900.

