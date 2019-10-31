App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp’s (Hero) Q2FY2020 results were broadly in line with our estimates. Demand environment is expected to remain challenging in the medium term and we expect flat growth over the next four quarters. Higher inventory levels, steep 10-12% cost increases due to BS6 norms to dampen demand. We have broadly maintained earnings estimates for Hero.


Outlook


We retain Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,900.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 31, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Hero Motocorp #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

