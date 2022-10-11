English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2870: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2870 in its research report dated October 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 11, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) is the world’s largest 2-W manufacturer by volume, with domestic market share at 34.5% as of FY22. Its suite of popular models includes Splendor, Passion, Glamour, etc. Rural geographies form ~50% sales; 48.3% FY22 motorcycle market share • Debt-free b/s with strong return ratios; healthy >50% dividend payout ratio • Apart from its own product offering under Vida brand, HMCL is approaching electrification through collaborative investments in Ather Energy, Gogoro (swappable battery sol) & Zero Motorcycles (premium electric motorcycles).


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on HMCL amid muted volume recovery prospects in 2-W segment, HMCL’s focus to target the premium segment in EV space through its offering under brand Vida with premium pricing despite being a mass market mother-brand & slower than anticipated rollout pan India. We value HMCL at a revised target price of Rs 2,870 (14x P/E on FY24E EPS & 2.5x P/B to its long term strategic investments in FY24E).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 12:16 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,559.55, down Rs 14.15, or 0.55 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,576.65 and an intraday low of Rs 2,546.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 154,725 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,284 shares, an increase of 594.32 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.91 percent or Rs 50.05 at Rs 2,573.70.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,950.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,148.00 on 18 October, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 13.24 percent below its 52-week high and 19.16 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 51,145.50 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hero MotoCorp - 111022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hero Motocorp #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 01:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.