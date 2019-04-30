Hold Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a subdued Q4FY19 performance, particularly on operating margins, which were down 37 bps QoQ to 13.6%. A spike in raw material & employee costs, in particular, drove the weak margin performance. Revenues declined 7.9% YoY to Rs 7,885 crore. Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 17.8 lakh units, down 11.5% YoY. Consequent PAT for Q4FY19 came in at Rs 730.0 crore, down 24.5% YoY. HMCL announced a final dividend of Rs 32/share for FY19.

Outlook

Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. We now value HMCL at Rs 2700 i.e. 14x FY21E EPS of Rs 194/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.