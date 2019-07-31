App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero MotoCorp target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero Motocorp (Hero) Q1FY2020 results were broadly in line with estimates. 2W industry weakness is likely to sustain and we expect industry to drop in FY2020. Hero’s volumes are expected to drop by 7%. Margin contraction due to operating deleverage, increased depreciation charges to result in 11% drop in earnings in FY20. Cut FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates by 10% and 5% respectively.


Outlook


Retain Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 2,550.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Hero Motocorp #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

