Hold Hero MotoCorp target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero Motocorp (Hero) Q1FY2020 results were broadly in line with estimates. 2W industry weakness is likely to sustain and we expect industry to drop in FY2020. Hero’s volumes are expected to drop by 7%. Margin contraction due to operating deleverage, increased depreciation charges to result in 11% drop in earnings in FY20. Cut FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates by 10% and 5% respectively.

Outlook

Retain Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 2,550.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.