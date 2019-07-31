Hold Hero MotoCorp target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp
Hero Motocorp (Hero) Q1FY2020 results were broadly in line with estimates. 2W industry weakness is likely to sustain and we expect industry to drop in FY2020. Hero’s volumes are expected to drop by 7%. Margin contraction due to operating deleverage, increased depreciation charges to result in 11% drop in earnings in FY20. Cut FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates by 10% and 5% respectively.
Outlook
Retain Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 2,550.
