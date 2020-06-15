Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported mixed Q4FY20 results. Total 2-W volumes at 13.3 lakh units were down 25.1% YoY. Net sales were at Rs 6,238 crore (down 21% YoY), with blended ASPs up 5.6% YoY to Rs 46,747/unit. EBITDA margins came in at 10.6%, a multi-year low (down 420 bps QoQ) on the back of 260 bps QoQ gross margin deterioration. Consequent PAT was at Rs 621 crore, supported by lower tax outgo (tax rate a mere 4.6%). HMCL declared a final dividend of Rs 25/share for FY20 (total dividend Rs 90/share).

Outlook

However, a sharp stock price run up in the recent past places HMCL near its long period average valuation parameters. We value HMCL at Rs 2,500 (17x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 147.6) and assign HOLD.







