App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported mixed Q4FY20 results. Total 2-W volumes at 13.3 lakh units were down 25.1% YoY. Net sales were at Rs 6,238 crore (down 21% YoY), with blended ASPs up 5.6% YoY to Rs 46,747/unit. EBITDA margins came in at 10.6%, a multi-year low (down 420 bps QoQ) on the back of 260 bps QoQ gross margin deterioration. Consequent PAT was at Rs 621 crore, supported by lower tax outgo (tax rate a mere 4.6%). HMCL declared a final dividend of Rs 25/share for FY20 (total dividend Rs 90/share).


Outlook


However, a sharp stock price run up in the recent past places HMCL near its long period average valuation parameters. We value HMCL at Rs 2,500 (17x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 147.6) and assign HOLD.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Hero Motocorp #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.