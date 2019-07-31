Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a mixed performance in Q1FY20. Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 18.4 lakh units, down 12.5% YoY. Consequent net sales were at Rs 8,030 crore, down 8.8% YoY. EBITDA in Q1FY20 was at Rs 1,158 crore, down 15.9% YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.4% (up 80 bps QoQ). Margin beat was aided by savings in other expenses amid higher employee cost. Consequent PAT in Q1FY20 came in at Rs 1257.3 crore. Profitability was aided by reversal of provision made earlier with respect to National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) for its Haridwar plant amounting to Rs 737 crore.

Outlook

Going forward, we expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and 1.8%, respectively, in FY19-21E. Volumes are expected to be largely flat in the aforesaid period with 60 bps decline in EBITDA margins. We value HMCL at Rs 2,200 i.e. 12.5x P/E (lower band of forward multiple due to muted growth prospects) on FY21E EPS of Rs 175.5 with a HOLD rating on the stock.

