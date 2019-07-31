App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a mixed performance in Q1FY20. Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 18.4 lakh units, down 12.5% YoY. Consequent net sales were at Rs 8,030 crore, down 8.8% YoY. EBITDA in Q1FY20 was at Rs 1,158 crore, down 15.9% YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.4% (up 80 bps QoQ). Margin beat was aided by savings in other expenses amid higher employee cost. Consequent PAT in Q1FY20 came in at Rs 1257.3 crore. Profitability was aided by reversal of provision made earlier with respect to National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) for its Haridwar plant amounting to Rs 737 crore.


Outlook


Going forward, we expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and 1.8%, respectively, in FY19-21E. Volumes are expected to be largely flat in the aforesaid period with 60 bps decline in EBITDA margins. We value HMCL at Rs 2,200 i.e. 12.5x P/E (lower band of forward multiple due to muted growth prospects) on FY21E EPS of Rs 175.5 with a HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Hero Motocorp #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.