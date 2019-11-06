Hold HDFC; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC
Given the unfavourable lending environment, advances growth continues to remain slower at 12% YoY to Rs 426739 crore, led by moderation in individual as well as corporate book. Though the individual loan portfolio increased ~15% YoY to Rs 307231 crore and accounted for ~72% of the total loan book, growth in corporate book was curtailed during the quarter at 2.9% YoY to Rs 112194 crore (26.3% of book). Growth in individual loan book, after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months remained healthy at 24% YoY.
Outlook
Accordingly, we maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 2200 (earlier Rs 2050), valuing core HFCs at ~2x FY21E ABV & Rs 1390 for subsidiary post 15% holding company discount.
