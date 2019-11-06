Hold HDFC; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

Given the unfavourable lending environment, advances growth continues to remain slower at 12% YoY to Rs 426739 crore, led by moderation in individual as well as corporate book. Though the individual loan portfolio increased ~15% YoY to Rs 307231 crore and accounted for ~72% of the total loan book, growth in corporate book was curtailed during the quarter at 2.9% YoY to Rs 112194 crore (26.3% of book). Growth in individual loan book, after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months remained healthy at 24% YoY.

Outlook

Accordingly, we maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 2200 (earlier Rs 2050), valuing core HFCs at ~2x FY21E ABV & Rs 1390 for subsidiary post 15% holding company discount.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th