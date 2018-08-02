Hold HDFC; target of Rs 2160: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on HDFC

HDFC reported a steady core performance for Q1FY19; however, transition to IND-AS led to lower-than-anticipated benefit (provisioning release) during the quarter. Surprisingly, the company disclosed stage-3 assets of ~3.7% with 1.2% as GNPLs and >2.5% of standard stressed loans. Consequently, provisioning requirement was higher at INR44bn (against existing provisioning of INR50bn) that led to lower-than-expected writebacks. Meanwhile, core performance sustained with >18% YoY growth in AUM supported by >19% growth in individual loans, benefitting from Affordable Housing push. Spreads remained steady, driving >19% YoY growth in NII.

Outlook

All in all, the impending impact of transition to IND-AS is key variable. Moreover, valuation at 3.1x FY20E P/ABV (core mortgage) appears to be fair in light of FY20E RoE of 16.5%. Hence, maintain ‘HOLD’.

