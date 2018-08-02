App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:37 PM IST

Hold HDFC; target of Rs 2160: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 2160 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on HDFC


HDFC reported a steady core performance for Q1FY19; however, transition to IND-AS led to lower-than-anticipated benefit (provisioning release) during the quarter. Surprisingly, the company disclosed stage-3 assets of ~3.7% with 1.2% as GNPLs and >2.5% of standard stressed loans. Consequently, provisioning requirement was higher at INR44bn (against existing provisioning of INR50bn) that led to lower-than-expected writebacks. Meanwhile, core performance sustained with >18% YoY growth in AUM supported by >19% growth in individual loans, benefitting from Affordable Housing push. Spreads remained steady, driving >19% YoY growth in NII.


Outlook


All in all, the impending impact of transition to IND-AS is key variable. Moreover, valuation at 3.1x FY20E P/ABV (core mortgage) appears to be fair in light of FY20E RoE of 16.5%. Hence, maintain ‘HOLD’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Edelweiss #HDFC #Hold

