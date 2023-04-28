 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 570: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

hold

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par, protection & annuity business • Industry leading VNB margins of ~26-27%.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Factoring in steady VNB margins and growth levers, we upgrade out target price from Rs 540 to Rs 570, valuing the stock at 2.2x FY25E EV.

