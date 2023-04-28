English
    Hold HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 570: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

    HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par, protection & annuity business • Industry leading VNB margins of ~26-27%.


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Factoring in steady VNB margins and growth levers, we upgrade out target price from Rs 540 to Rs 570, valuing the stock at 2.2x FY25E EV.

