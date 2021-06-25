Hold HDFC Life Insurance Company target of Rs 725: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life underperformed benchmarks in last six months by 5.4% given, second COVID wave challenges such as risks from claims (death & otherwise) and lockdown led limited activity on protection side. As per channel checks, despite increased awareness, protection business has been slower because of limited mobility, reluctance on medical tests and underwriting stringency. Volumes have been contributing largely from two products in non-Par (which has witnessed competitive intensity leading to higher IRRs revisions) and Par (led by Banca). This in our view will limit any margin expansions as revision in IRRs has been supported by volumes and protection being slower. We are building a 18% EV & VNB growth with gradual margin improvement to 27% over FY22-FY23.

Outlook

HDFCLI retains valuation premium of 65-70% to its listed peers and we expect return delta should be much lower with limited triggers in near term. We upgrade to HOLD (from Reduce) with revised TP of Rs725 (from Rs660) based on 3.6x Sep23 EV (rolled over from Mar FY23 ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More