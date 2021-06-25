MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold HDFC Life Insurance Company target of Rs 725: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated June 25, 2021.

Broker Research
June 25, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


HDFC Life underperformed benchmarks in last six months by 5.4% given, second COVID wave challenges such as risks from claims (death & otherwise) and lockdown led limited activity on protection side. As per channel checks, despite increased awareness, protection business has been slower because of limited mobility, reluctance on medical tests and underwriting stringency. Volumes have been contributing largely from two products in non-Par (which has witnessed competitive intensity leading to higher IRRs revisions) and Par (led by Banca). This in our view will limit any margin expansions as revision in IRRs has been supported by volumes and protection being slower. We are building a 18% EV & VNB growth with gradual margin improvement to 27% over FY22-FY23.



Outlook


HDFCLI retains valuation premium of 65-70% to its listed peers and we expect return delta should be much lower with limited triggers in near term. We upgrade to HOLD (from Reduce) with revised TP of Rs725 (from Rs660) based on 3.6x Sep23 EV (rolled over from Mar FY23 ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 25, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.